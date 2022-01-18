Locker Room Report: Miami Defeats UNC

CORAL GABLES, FL - North Carolina lost to Miami by the score of 85-57 on Tuesday night at the Watsco Center.

The Tar Heels were led by Armando Bacot’s double-double of 15 points and 12 rebounds. No other Tar Heel scored in double figures.

UNC dropped to 12-5 overall and 4-2 in the ACC while the Hurricanes improve to 14-4 overall and 6-1 in the ACC.

Here is what RJ Davis had to say after the game: