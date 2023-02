RALEIGH - North Carolina was defeated by NC State 77-69 on Sunday afternoon at PNC Arena.

The Wolfpack out scored the Tar Heels 17-9 in the last six minutes of the game to take the win.

UNC was led by Caleb Love with 23 points. Armando Bacot added 16 points and 14 rebounds.

UNC falls to 16-11 overall and 8-8 in the ACC. The Wolfpack improves to 21-7 and 11-6.

Here is what four Tar Heels had to say after the game: