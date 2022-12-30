PITTSBURGH, PA – North Carolina lost to Pittsburgh 76-74 on Friday afternoon at the Petersen Event Center.

Armando Bacot led UNC with 22 points and grabbed 13 rebounds. RJ Davis scored 16 points while Pete Nance added 10 points.

UNC falls to 9-5 overall and 1-2 in the ACC while the Panthers improve to 10-4 overall and 3-0 in the ACC.

Below are interviews with Bacot, Nance. and Davis.

