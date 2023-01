CHAPEL HILL– North Carolina defeated Boston College 72-64 on Tuesday night at the Smith Center.

The Tar Heels shot 42% from the field during the game and pulled away from the Eagles after they had pulled to 56-55 at the 6-minute mark. The Tar Heels outscored Boston College 16-9 to end the game.

Armando Bacot had a double-double of 20 points and 16 rebounds. RJ Davis scored 18 points while Caleb Love added 16 points.

UNC improves to 13-6 overall and 5-3 in the ACC. Boston College drops to 8-11 and 2-6

Here is what four Tar Heels had to say after the game: