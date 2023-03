GREENSBORO - North Carolina defeated Boston College 85-61 on Wednesday night in the second round of the ACC Tournament at the Greensboro Coliseum.

UNC was led by Caleb Love with 22 points. RJ Davis had 18 points. Pete Nance and Armando Bacot both scored 10 points each.

UNC improves to 20-12 and will advance for a quarterfinal matchup against Virginia on Thursday night. Boston College falls to 16-17.

Here is what six Tar Heels had to say after the game: