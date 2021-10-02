Locker Room Report: UNC Beats Duke

CHAPEL HILL – The North Carolina Tar Heels kept the Victory Bell as they defeated Duke by a score of 38-7 Saturday afternoon at Kenan Stadium.

Quarterback Sam Howell bounced back to pass for 321 yards with 3 touchdowns. Ty Chandler accounted for 140 total yards with a touchdown run and touchdown reception. Josh Downs caught 8 passes for 168 yards with a touchdown.

The Tar Heels improve to 3-2 on the season and 2-2 in the ACC while Duke falls to 3-2 and 0-1in the ACC.

Here is what Myles Murphy, Josh Downs, Cam Kelly, Sam Howell, and Jeremiah Gemmel had to say about the game.