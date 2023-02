TALLAHASSEE, FL - North Carolina won its third straight game with 77-66 win over Florida State on Monday night at the Tucker Center.

UNC was led by RJ Davis with 19 points. Leaky Black scored 18 points. Caleb Love added 16 points. Pete Nance had a double double of 15 points and 10 rebounds.

UNC improves to 19-11 overall and 11-8 in the ACC. The Seminoles fall to 9-21 and 7-12 in the ACC.

Here is what four Tar Heels had to say after the game: