ATLANTA – North Carolina defeated Georgia State 35-28 Saturday afternoon in Center Parc Stadium.

Drake Maye was 19 of 24 for 284 yards with two touchdowns. Freshman running back Omarion Hampton ran for 110 yards with two second half touchdowns to rally the Tar Heels to a win.

Linebacker Cedric Gray and Power Echols led the defense with several outstanding plays.

UNC improved to 3-0 on the season while the Panthers fall to 0-2.

Here is what Drake Maye, Omarion Hampton, Kamari Morales, Kaimon Rucker, and Power Echols had to say about the game.

