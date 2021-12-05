 TarHeelIllustrated - Locker Room Report: UNC Beats Georgia Tech
Locker Room Report: UNC Beats Georgia Tech

THI Staff
Tar Heel Illustrated

ATLANTA, GA - North Carolina defeated Georgia Tech by a score 79-62 Sunday afternoon at McCamish Pavilion.

The Tar Heels were led by RJ Davis with 23 points. Armando Bacot had another double-double with 15 points and 13 rebounds. Caleb Love added 17 points while Brady Manek contributed 15 points.

North Carolina improves to 6-2 overall and 1-0 in the ACC while Georgia Tech falls to 5-3 overall and 0-1 in the ACC.

Here is what Leaky Black, Anthony Harris, RJ Davis, Armando Bacot, and Caleb Love had to say about the game.

