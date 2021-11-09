Locker Room Report: UNC Beats Loyola

CHAPEL HILL - North Carolina gave Coach Hubert Davis his first win as the new Tar Heels’ Coach with a 83-67 win over Loyola (MD) on Tuesday night in the Dean E. Smith Center.

The Tar Heels were led by Caleb Love with 22 points in Davis’ debut as head coach of the Tar Heels. Brady Manek scored 20 points while Dawson Garcia added 12 points and 9 rebounds. Kerwin Walton also scored in double figures with 11 points.

North Carolina improves to 1-0 overall and the Greyhounds drop to 0-1.

Here is what Caleb Love, Brady Manek, and Kerwin Walton had to say about the game.