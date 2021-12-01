Locker Room Report: UNC Beats Michigan
CHAPEL HILL - North Carolina defeated Michigan by a score 72-51 Wednesday night in the Dean E. Smith Center.
The Tar Heels were led by Caleb Love with 22 points. Dawson Garcia scored 14 points. Armando Bacot had a double-double of 11 points and 14 rebounds.
North Carolina improves to 5-2 overall while Michigan falls to 4-3
Here is what Armando Bacot, Dawson Garcia, and Caleb Love had to say about the game.