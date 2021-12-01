 TarHeelIllustrated - Locker Room Report: UNC Beats Michigan
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-12-01 23:07:26 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Locker Room Report: UNC Beats Michigan

THI Staff
Tar Heel Illustrated

********************************************************************************************

Black Friday Special!!! One-Year subcription to Tar Heel Illustrated for only $20.21 - that's the price of a candy bar each month. So Act Now!!! Promo Code: Rivals2021

Deal ends Friday!!!

********************************************************************************************


CHAPEL HILL - North Carolina defeated Michigan by a score 72-51 Wednesday night in the Dean E. Smith Center.

The Tar Heels were led by Caleb Love with 22 points. Dawson Garcia scored 14 points. Armando Bacot had a double-double of 11 points and 14 rebounds.

North Carolina improves to 5-2 overall while Michigan falls to 4-3

Here is what Armando Bacot, Dawson Garcia, and Caleb Love had to say about the game.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}