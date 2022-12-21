CHARLOTTE– North Carolina defeated Michigan 80-76 on Wednesday night in the Jumpman Invitational at Spectrum Center.

Armando Bacot led UNC with 26 points. RJ Davis scored 19 points while Caleb Love added 18 points.

UNC improved to 9-4 overall while the Wolverines dropped to 7-4.

Below are interviews with Bacot, Love, Nance. and Davis.

