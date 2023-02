SOUTH BEND, IN - North Carolina ended a two game losing streak by defeating Notre Dame 63-59 on Wednesday night at Purcell Pavilion.

The Tar Heels outscored Notre Dame 44-32 in the second half to take the win.

UNC was led by Armando Bacot with 16 points and 11 rebounds. Caleb Love scored 16 points. RJ Davis added 12 points. Pete Nance had a double-double of 11 points and 10 rebounds.

UNC improves to 17-11 overall and 9-8 in the ACC. The Fighting Irish fall to 10-18 and 2-15 in the ACC.

Here is what four Tar Heels had to say after the game: