NEW YORK – North Carolina defeated Ohio State 89-84 in overtime on Saturday afternoon at Madison Square Garden.

Pete Nance jumper as time expired took the game to overtime. The Tar Heels outscored the Buckeyes 10-5 in the extra period.

Armando Bacot led UNC with 28 points and 15 rebounds. Caleb Love had 22 points and RJ Davis added 21 points.

UNC improved to 8-4 overall while Ohio State dropped to 7-3.

Below are interviews with Bacot, Love, Nance. Davis, and Leaky Black.

