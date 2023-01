SYRACUSE, NY - North Carolina defeated Syracuse 72-68 on Tuesday night at the JMA Wireless Dome.

The Tar Heels won their fourth straight game and was led by Pete Nance who scored 21 points. Armando Bacot had 18 points and Caleb Love added 15 points.

UNC improved to 15-6 overall and 7-3 in the ACC. The Orange dropped to 13-8 and 6-4.

Here is what three Tar Heels had to say after the game: