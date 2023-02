CHAPEL HILL - North Carolina won its second straight game with 71-63 win over Virginia on Saturday night at the Smith Center.

UNC was led by Pete Nance with 22 points. RJ Davis scored 16 points. Armando Bacot had 11 points and Caleb Love added 10 points.

UNC improves to 18-11 overall and 10-8 in the ACC. The Cavaliers fall to 21-6 and 13-5 in the ACC.

Here is what five Tar Heels had to say after the game: