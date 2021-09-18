Locker Room Report: UNC Beats Virginia

CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina pulled away from Virginia with an explosive second half in earning a 59-39 victory Saturday night at Kenan Stadium.

UNC trailed 28-24 at the half, but outscored the Cavaliers 35-11 in the second half in waltzing to the win.

Quarterback Sam Howell passed for 307 yards with five touchdowns and ran for 112 yards. The Tar Heels amassed 699 total yards with 392 yards coming on the ground. Ty Chandler had a career high of 198 rushing yards with two scores. Josh Downs added 203 receiving yards with two touchdowns.

The No. 21 Tar Heels improved to 2-1 on the season while the Cavaliers dropped to 2-1.

Here is what Marcus McKeithan, Josh Downs, Jeremiah Gemmel, Ja’Qurious Conley, Ty Chandler, and Sam Howell had to say about the game.