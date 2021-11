CHAPEL HILL - North Carolina defeated Wofford 34-14 on Saturday afternoon in Kenan Stadium.

The Tar Heels finished with 519 total yards with British Brooks rushing for 84 yards with two touchdowns.

The Tar Heels improve to 6-5 overall to become bowl eligible while Wofford ends their season at 1-10

Here is what Kyler McMichael, Ray Vohasek, British Brooks, Drake Maye, and Jacolby Criswell had to say about the game.