Locker Room Report: UNC Defeats App State

CHAPEL HILL - North Carolina defeated Appalachian State, 70-50, Tuesday night at the Smith Center.

The Tar Heels were led by Armando Bacot’s double-double of 16 points and 10 rebounds. Brady Manek also had a double-double of 11 points and 11 rebounds. RJ Davis added 15 points while Caleb Love scored 11 points.

The Tar Heels improved to 9-3 on the season while the Mountaineers dropped to 6-7.

Here is what Davis and Manek had to say after the game: