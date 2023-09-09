CHAPEL HILL - North Carolina opened its 2023 season at home with a 40-34 double overtime win over Appalachian State on Saturday night in Kenan Stadium.

The Tar Heels were led by running back Omarion Hampton who ran 26 times for 234 yards with three touchdowns. Quarterback Drake Maye, who completed 21 of 30 passes for 208 yards, scored the eventual game-winning touchdown on a 13-yard run.

Defensively, the Tar Heels were led by Cedric Gray who racked up 11 tackles and a tackle for loss and Alijah Huzzie, who made several big plays all night long.

The Tar Heels improve to 2-0 while Appalachian State falls to 1-1.

Here is what four Tar Heels said about the win over the Mountaineers.