 Locker Room Report: UNC Defeats Boston College
{{ timeAgo('2022-01-26 20:53:15 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Locker Room Report: UNC Defeats Boston College

THI Staff
Tar Heel Illustrated

CHAPEL HILL - North Carolina defeated Boston College by the score of 58-47 Wednesday night at the Smith Center.

The Tar Heels were led by Caleb Love with 16 points. RJ Davis added 13 points. .

UNC improved to 14-6 overall and 6-3 in the ACC while the Eagles dropped to 8-11 overall and 3-6in the ACC.

Here is what Love and Leaky Black had to say after the game:

