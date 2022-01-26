Locker Room Report: UNC Defeats Boston College

CHAPEL HILL - North Carolina defeated Boston College by the score of 58-47 Wednesday night at the Smith Center.

The Tar Heels were led by Caleb Love with 16 points. RJ Davis added 13 points. .

UNC improved to 14-6 overall and 6-3 in the ACC while the Eagles dropped to 8-11 overall and 3-6in the ACC.

Here is what Love and Leaky Black had to say after the game: