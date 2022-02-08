Locker Room Report: UNC Defeats Clemson

CLEMSON, SC - North Carolina defeated Clemson by the score of 79-77 on Tuesday night in Littlejohn Coliseum.

The Tar Heels were led by Armando Bacot with a double-double of 24 points and 10 rebounds. RJ Davis scored 16 points while Brady Manek had 11 points, Leaky Black had 11 points, and Caleb Love added 10 points.

UNC improves to 17-7 overall and 9-4 in the ACC while the Tigers drop to 12-11 overall and 4-8 in the ACC.

Here is what Bacot, Davis, and Love had to say after the game: