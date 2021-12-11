Locker Room Report: UNC Defeats Elon

CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina found ways to score on a night it didn’t shoot particularly well in taking care of Elon, 80-63, on Saturday at the Smith Center.

Caleb Love and Dawson Garcia led UNC with 22 points each, but it was also the Tar Heels’ work on the glass (17 second-chance points) and turning defense into offense (23 points off Elon turnovers) that were the difference in the game.

The Tar Heels improved to 7-2 on the season while the Phoenix dropped to 2-8.

Here is what Love and Garcia had to say after the game: