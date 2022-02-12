 TarHeelIllustrated - Locker Room Report: UNC Defeats Florida State
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-02-12 16:05:31 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Locker Room Report: UNC Defeats Florida State

Dontrez Styles scored 8 points in the Tar Heels’ 94-74 win over Florida State.
Dontrez Styles scored 8 points in the Tar Heels’ 94-74 win over Florida State.
THI Staff
Tar Heel Illustrated

**************************************************************************************

Subscribe to THI for one year at just $8.33 per month and get access to everything we do. We are all over football & basketball recruiting & we go where the Tar Heels go.

**************************************************************************************


CHAPEL HILL - North Carolina jumped out to an early 18-0 lead on Florida State and defeated the Seminoles by the score of 94-74 on Saturday afternoon in the Smith Center.

The Tar Heels were led by Caleb Love with 18 points. Armando Bacot had his 19th double-double of the year with 17 points and 14 rebounds. Brady Manek and RJ Davis both scored 16 points.

UNC improves to 18-7 overall and 10-4 in the ACC while the Seminoles drop to 13-11 overall and 6-8 in the ACC.

Here is what Davis, Love and Dontrez Styles had to say after the game:

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}