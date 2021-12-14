Locker Room Report: UNC Defeats Furman

CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina defeated Furman by a score of 74-61 on Tuesday night at the Smith Center.

The Tar Heels were led by Dawson Garcia who had a double-double of 20 points and 10 rebounds. Armando Bacot also had a double-double of 14 points and 12 rebounds. Brady Manek scored 13 points while Caleb Love added 10 points.

The Tar Heels improved to 8-2 on the season while the Paladins dropped to 7-4.

Here is what Bacot and Garcia had to say after the game: