Locker Room Report: UNC Defeats Furman
CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina defeated Furman by a score of 74-61 on Tuesday night at the Smith Center.
The Tar Heels were led by Dawson Garcia who had a double-double of 20 points and 10 rebounds. Armando Bacot also had a double-double of 14 points and 12 rebounds. Brady Manek scored 13 points while Caleb Love added 10 points.
The Tar Heels improved to 8-2 on the season while the Paladins dropped to 7-4.
Here is what Bacot and Garcia had to say after the game: