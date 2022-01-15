Locker Room Report: UNC Defeats Georgia Tech

CHAPEL HILL - North Carolina defeated Georgia Trch by the score of 88-65 on Saturday night at the Smith Center.

The Tar Heels were led by Armando Bacot’s double-double of 29 points and 12 rebounds. Also scoring in double figures were RJ Davis with 21 points, Caleb Love with 14 points, and Brady Manek with 11 points.

UNC improved to 12-4 overall and 4-1 in the ACC while the Yellow Jackets dropped to 7-9 overall and 1-5 in the ACC.

Here is what Bacot, Davis, and Leaky Black had to say after the game: