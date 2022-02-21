 TarHeelIllustrated - Locker Room Report: UNC Defeats Louisville
{{ timeAgo('2022-02-21 21:00:49 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Locker Room Report: UNC Defeats Louisville

THI Staff
Tar Heel Illustrated

CHAPEL HILL - North Carolina defeated Louisville by the score of 70-63 on Monday night at the Smith Center.

Brady Manek with 17 points. RJ Davis and Caleb Love each had 16 points. Armando Bacot had a double-double of 12 points and 15 rebounds.

UNC improves to 20-8 overall and 12-5 in the ACC while the Cardinals drop to 12-15 overall and 6-11 in the ACC.

Here is what Manek, Bacot, and Love had to say after the game:

