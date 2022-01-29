Locker Room Report: UNC Defeats NC State

CHAPEL HILL - North Carolina defeated NC State by the score of 100-80 Saturday afternoon at the Smith Center.

The Tar Heels were led by Caleb Love with 21 points. Armando Bacot had another double-double of 18 points and 13 rebounds. RJ Davis and Brady Manek each added 17 points.

UNC improved to 15-6 overall and 7-3 in the ACC while the Wolfpack dropped to 10-12 overall and 3-8 in the ACC.

Here is what Bacot, Manek, Love, and Leaky Black had to say after the game: