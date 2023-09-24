PITTSBURGH, PA - North Carolina defeated Pittsburgh 41-24 on Saturday night at Acrisure Stadium.

The Tar Heels were led by quarterback Drake Maye, who completed 22 of 30 passes for 296 yards with a touchdown and also ran for two scores. JJ Jones caught 6 passes for 117 yards.

Defensively, the Tar Heels were led by Alijah Huzzie, who had two interceptions and also returned a punt for a score.

The Tar Heels improve to 1-0 in the ACC and 4-0 overall while Pitt falls to 0-1 in the ACC and 1-3 overall.

Here is what four Tar Heels said about the win over the Panthers.