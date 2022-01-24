Locker Room Report: UNC Defeats Virginia Tech

CHAPEL HILL - North Carolina defeated Virginia Tech by the score of 78-68 on Monday night at the Smith Center.

The Tar Heels were led by Caleb Love with 22 points. Armando Bacot had a double-double of 14 points and 20 rebounds. Also scoring in double figures were Brady Manek with 15, RJ Davis with 15, and Leaky Black with 10 points.

UNC improved to 13-6 overall and 5-3 in the ACC while the Hokies drop to 10-9 overall and 2-6 in the ACC.

Here is what Bacot, Black, and Manek had to say after the game: