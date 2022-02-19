Locker Room Report: UNC Defeats Virginia Tech

BLACKSBURG, VA - North Carolina defeated Virginia Tech by the score of 65-57 on Saturday afternoon in Cassell Coliseum.

The Tar Heels were led by Caleb Love, who scored 21 points. Armando Bacot had a double-double of 12 points and 15 rebounds. Brady Manek posted 14 points while RJ Davis added 10 points.

UNC improves to 19-8 overall and 11-5 in the ACC while the Hokies drop to 16-11 overall and 8-8 in the ACC.

Here is what Love, Bacot, and Leaky Black had to say after the game: