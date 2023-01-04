CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina shot 60 percent in the second half and scored a season-high 32 points off of Wake Forest turnovers in an 88-79 victory over the Demon Deacons on Wednesday night at the Smith Center.

The Tar Heels trailed 39-38 at halftime, but scored 51 points after the intermission, including 22 of RJ Davis’ 27 points on the night.

Armando Bacot added 21 points and nine rebounds, Leaky Black scored a career-high 18 points. Seth Trimble added 11.

Carolina improved to 10-5 on the season and 2-2 in the ACC. Wake dropped to 10-5 and 2-2.

UNC next plays Saturday at home versus Notre Dame. Tip off is set for 11:30 AM.

Here is what five Tar Heels had to say after the game: