CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina lost to Notre Dame 45-32 Saturday afternoon in Kenan Stadium.

The Tar Heel defense gave up 576 total yards to the Fighting Irish including 287 yards on the ground.

Wide receiver Antoine Green coming back from an injury, caught 3 passes for 150 yards with two scores to lead the Tar Heels.



UNC falls to 3-1 on the season while Notre Dame improved to 2-2.

Here is what Drake Maye, Josh Downs, Power Echols, and Cedric Gray had to say about the game.

