CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA – North Carolina was defeated by Virgina 65-58 on Tuesday night at John Paul Jones Arena.

Virginia took command early in the second half and held off the Tar Heel rally at the end. RJ Davis led the Tar Heels with 16 points, while Caleb Love and Jalen Washington each scored 13 points.

The Tar Heels played without center Armando Bacot who went down with a lower body injury during the first minute of the game.

UNC drops to 11-6 overall and 3-3 in the ACC. Virginia improves to 12-3 and 4-2.

Here is what four Tar Heels had to say after the game: