 TarHeelIllustrated - Locker Room Report: Virginia Tech Defeats UNC
{{ timeAgo('2022-03-11 23:31:25 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Locker Room Report: Virginia Tech Defeats UNC

THI Staff
Tar Heel Illustrated

NEW YORK - North Carolina Coach Hubert Davis and center Armando Bacot met with the media after their team's 72-59 loss to Virginia Tech in the ACC Tournament semifinals on Friday night at Barclays Center.

The Tar Heels were led by Bacot’s double-double of 19 points and 14 rebounds. Brady Manek, RJ Davis, and Caleb Love each scored 10 points.

UNC drops to 24-9 overall while the Hokies improve to 22-12 overall.

