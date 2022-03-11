Locker Room Report: Virginia Tech Defeats UNC

NEW YORK - North Carolina Coach Hubert Davis and center Armando Bacot met with the media after their team's 72-59 loss to Virginia Tech in the ACC Tournament semifinals on Friday night at Barclays Center.

The Tar Heels were led by Bacot’s double-double of 19 points and 14 rebounds. Brady Manek, RJ Davis, and Caleb Love each scored 10 points.

UNC drops to 24-9 overall while the Hokies improve to 22-12 overall.