Locker Room Report: Virginia Tech Defeats UNC
NEW YORK - North Carolina Coach Hubert Davis and center Armando Bacot met with the media after their team's 72-59 loss to Virginia Tech in the ACC Tournament semifinals on Friday night at Barclays Center.
The Tar Heels were led by Bacot’s double-double of 19 points and 14 rebounds. Brady Manek, RJ Davis, and Caleb Love each scored 10 points.
UNC drops to 24-9 overall while the Hokies improve to 22-12 overall.
