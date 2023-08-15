CHAPEL HILL, N.C. – North Carolina linebacker Cedric Gray has been named to the 2023 Rotary Lombardi Award watch list, the Rotary Club of Houston announced on Tuesday.

The Rotary Lombardi Award goes annually to the college football offensive or defensive lineman who exemplifies the character and discipline of NFL Hall of Fame Head Coach Vince Lombardi in addition to outstanding performance and ability.

Last season, Gray tallied 145 tackles, including 82 solo stops, a sack, 12 tackles for loss, two interceptions, six pass break-ups, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries last season for the Tar Heels. His 145 tackles and 82 solos led all Power 5 players.

Gray now represents the Tar Heels on four preseason award watch lists entering the 2023 season.

Lombardi Award

Bednarik Award

Butkus Award

Nagurski Trophy

To be considered for the Rotary Lombardi Award, players must be a NCAA FBS College Football team member and meet the following qualifications:

*Be a down Lineman, end to end, either on offense or defense, setting up no further than ten (10) yards to the left or right of the ball at the time of the snap.

*Be a Linebacker on defense, setting up no further than five (5) yards deep from the line of scrimmage.

*Must not come out of the offensive backfield and set up on the line of scrimmage as a Blocker or a Receiver or listed in the program as an Offensive Back or Receiver.

*Be eligible to participate in the current season.

The Rotary Lombardi Award winner will be chosen from the four finalists named in November. Committee members will then vote to select the winner they regard as the best lineman in college football. The finalists will be unveiled on Nov. 15 and the winner will be selected on Dec. 6.