CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina’s coordinators met with the media Monday for their weekly pressconferences at the Kenan Football Center to discuss their units as the Tar Heels prepare for Saturday’s enormous game at N.C. State. Offensive coordinator Phil Longo answered several questions about Sam Howell but also hit on the wide receivers, big plays, N.C. State’s defense and more. Defensive coordinator Jay Bateman discussed N.C. State’s offense, why Jason Strowbridge has played outside a lot lately, Chris Collins redshirting and more. Here are Longo’s and Bateman’s full pressers plus a few excerpts from what they had to say:



Phil Longo, Offensive Coordinator

UNC’s wide receivers have been finding a lot of grass lately, a reason the Tar Heels have hit on a lot more big touchdown pass plays in the second half of the season. The numbers for the year, however, are quite impressive as 23 pass plays in general have been for 30 yards or more. Breaking down the touchdown distances: three have gone for 60 or more yards; four for 50 or more; nine for 40 or more; 12 for 30 or more and 17 for 20 or more. The average distance on Howell’s 32 TD passes is 26.5 yards. Just in the last five games, Howell has thrown 11 TD passes of 29 or more yards: 47, 68, 29, 47, 47, 34, 50, 42, 34, 66 and 33. What has been the difference for the receivers finding more grass? “They’ve really been doing a good job of that all season,” Longo said. “I thought the learning curve occurred in the spring. (Wide receivers) Coach (Lonnie) Galloway did a phenomenal job. When we got to camp we really felt like we were starting to turn the corner. Those guys had thrown on their own all summer so we were a lot closer to being an instinctive passing team in the summer time than we were in the spring. “We were trying to push Dazz (Newsome) along a little bit and it just clicked. Right now, if somebody gives us a matchup and we can take a shot, great, but if they don’t, we’ve done a really good job of running our underneath and intermediate game. And our guys do have some run-after-catch ability, so when we give them a shot at 12 yards or 15 yards it’s not always a catch and tackle. It’s usually a catch and run and we’ve benefitted from run-after-catch (plays) all year. I’m really pleased with our receivers.”





Defensive Coordinator Jay Bateman