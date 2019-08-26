Posted below are the press conferences for both offensive coordinator Phil Longo and defensive coordinator Jay Bateman, in that order, along with a few notes from what each had to say.

CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina started something new Monday, as its coordinators were available to the media in addition to head coach Mack Brown for its weekly press conference.

*Many of the questions directed at Longo were about true freshman quarterback Sam Howell, so here’s one of Longo’s responses:



On how Howell has adapted since being named the blue team quarterback on Aug. 18: “Going back all the way through to the spring, I think Sam, Jace (Ruder) and Cade (Fortin) at the time, did a good job learning the system, and that was the challenge in the spring… When we got here in August, really the offense was learned, it was a matter of the three of them competing… When we made the decision to start Sam, and as I told them both in the room, I want them both to prepare as starters – the plan is to have them in the plan every single week.

“And with regard to (Sam), he’s done a good job of leading. I think making a decision enables Sam, in this particular situation, to prepare as the starter and have two weeks to feel what it’s like to be that guy. And I think he’s accepted that role pretty good and he did a good job in practice yesterday.”

About Ruder possibly also playing versus South Carolina, Longo said: “There is a package for Jace and/or the option to play Jace. We’re going to kind of let the situation dictate what we do.”





*Longo said the things they are harping on to the offense this week: “We’ve got to do a good job of securing the football. There have already been some football games played and really the win was dictated by turnovers, so we’ve got ball security is a number one priority. In some of those other games, so you saw some mistakes.

“You have those first-game mistakes, penalties, the turnovers, the miscues, those are the things we’re trying to harp on right now is we play a clean, consistent, smart football game where we’re not putting the ball on the ground, and if we can do those two things, it will go a long way to allowing us to play some successful football.”





*The center and right guard spots have been concerns since camp opened, but with Nick Polino moving over to center about 11 days ago and Marcus McKethan going to right guard, it appears the group is settling down some with needed chmistry.

“Right now, I think (offensive line coach) Stacy (Searels) is developing some continuity. We’re getting pretty stout up front now in practice, we like where we’re going. It’s been five guys playing together for a while and we’ve got two or three guys that coach Searels is preparing to be the next tackle and the next guard and the next ceter.”



