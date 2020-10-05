TarHeelIllustrated - Longo & Bateman Monday Pressers, Notes & Quotes

CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina coordinators Phil Longo (offense) and Jay Bateman (defense) met with the media via zoom Monday for their weekly press conferences to discuss what the learned from the film of this past weekend’s win at Boston College, their units in general and to look ahead to Saturday’s game versus Virginia Tech. Here are videos of their entire pressers, notes and pulled quotes:





*Mack Brown said earlier Monday the team needs to be more patient with its passing game, a reason Sam Howell has yet to complete a pass thrown 20 or more yards downfield. Also, Dazz Newsome also has just three receptions for 31 yards, so the passing game as a whole has appeared a bit off so far. Also Monday, Phil Longo said patience is key right now. “We want the big yards and the big catches and the deep balls and the quick touchdowns and all that stuff,” he said. “It makes like easier for all of us when you have the potential to go downtown and score. But, it’s intelligent of our opponent to keep things in front of you, force you to have to score in longer drives. “We always attack with the mindset that we’re going to take what the defense is giving us. And we have to understand, and we did a better job in the Boston College game than we did in the Syracuse game, of taking things underneath, of running the ball when they’re giving us a good box, pushing the ball to the perimeter, the shorter quick hitters, if that’s what they’re giving us. “Because, they’re not going to line up close to the line of scrimmage and just let us take shots. In some games, that’s what we were given last year. So I think people are going to try and make us earn it. We struggled with that a little bit (versus) Syracuse in terms of being frustrated that we couldn’t pull the trigger on some of that stuff. “So as play caller, I think my mindset doesn’t really change. I want to call what they’re giving us. And truthfully, our guys have a lot of input in what we do. If a receiver tells me he’s got something route-wise against a particular coverage, or coach (WR coach Lonnie) Galloway tells me, we’re going to call it. If (o-line coach) likes something in the run game or (RB coach Robert) Gillespie likes something in the run game or I do then we’re going to call it. And we’re basing it on what they’re doing at that point and time.”

Longo says more patience in the passing game is needed. (ACC Media)

*Virginia Tech had 23 players out for the NC State game and 22 out for the Duke game, but many are expected back this weekend. So how does Longo game plan when not being certain how many players the Hokies will have available and when the possibilities have such a wide range? “We have a quality control guy upstairs who has provided three different depth charts, and they’re all very different because it’s what’s projected this week, it’s what the roster was in game two and it’s what the depth chart was in game one,” Longo said. “What we prefer to do, what we’re going to do, is we’re going to game-plan the scheme and what they do, and we’re going to expect that their best players at every position are going to be on the field on Saturday. “So, we’re planning for the most difficult defense, the most talented personnel that they have, and then wherever it may be different, at least we’re ready for their best hand on Saturday.”



*Trey Morrison had a terrific game for UNC this past Saturday registering six tackles and making the game’s biggest play, a pick-two on BC’s two-point conversion attempt. It sealed the game for the Tar Heels. Yet, it was his first career start at safety after starting the last two seasons at nickel and corner, and then being moved back to nickel primarily this season. But circumstances forced Morrison to move to safety, and he turned in an outstanding performance. Was Bateman slightly surprised at how well Morrison played in his new full-time position? “We’ve really been practicing him at safety primarily,” Bateman said. “We kind of feel he’s got a pretty good grasp of the nickel position. In the Syracuse game, with what was going on, we kind of felt we were better with him at nickel. “I give the kid a lot of credit. He works his tail off. He spends tons of extra time working. On Wednesday, he told me he wanted to wear the quarterback wrist flaps, he said, ‘I want one of those with the calls.’ So I said, ‘Okay, sure.’ So we made him one, and before the game he’s like, ‘Coach, I don’t even need it.’ “He’s a great kid. I love Trey Morrison and I expect him to continue to play at a really high level.”

Morrison was excellent all game long Saturday. (ACC Media)