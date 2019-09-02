Here is what offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Phil Longo and defensive coordinator Jay Bateman had to say with tid bits from both noted:

*Longo wants his offense to go fast, so fast that the Tar Heels have said many times he wants a greater pace than former coach Larry Fedora had them run his offense. That’s fast. So, what did Longo think of his unit’s pace Saturday?

“You can only go as fast as the officials go,” Longo said. “Coaches are constantly trying to find a way to go faster but you’re never going to be able to go faster than the 9-11 seconds average that an officials’ crew takes to get the ball back in place. And we snapped the ball (right) after (the official) on numerous occasions, probably more than half the plays. So I was happy with it.”





*One game in and to nobody’s surprise running back remains the Tar Heels’ best position group, as they were outstanding Saturday. The trio of Javonte Williams (102 yards), Michael Carter (77) and Antonio Williams (53) combined for 232 yards on 38 attempts, which is an average of 6.1 yards per carry.

Carter said after the game the coaches tell the players to end their runs with an exclamation mark instead of a period. It means getting that extra yard and falling forward. Longo laughed when told what Carter said, essentially citing it as another Carter-ism, which the junior running back has become known for. But Longo also echoed the gist of what Carter said.

“As a coach you have to challenge your running backs,” Longo said. “You don’t want to be the running back that if you block for four (yards) they get four… That’s not what we’re recruiting and that’s really not what we have here. You want a crew of running backs that if you block a player for three yards, they’re going to get four or five and every now and then they’re going to make you miss and then it becomes an explosive run.

“And we are blessed right now with Antonio Williams, Javonte Williams and Michael Carter… Those three are really talented, we’ve got to continue to do a good job of getting them the ball. And I think at the point of attack Saturday, the running backs graded out really well with regard to staying on their feet and having good balance and warding off tackles and creating yardage beyond the point of attack.”

Javonte Williams accumulated 79 yards after contact, Carter had 56 and Antonio Williams had 13.





*UNC didn’t throw a pass in the red zone until its 12th snap Saturday, which came in the third quarter. It was in some respects by design, as Longo and head coach Mack Brown wanted to ease true freshman quarterback Sam Howell into the game. But there were a couple of plays that could have ended up as passes instead of runs.

“We were a little bit more conservative then I’m used to being because we wanted to make sure we came away with points,” Longo said. “We had a couple of opportunities in the red zone with Sam and the offense to maybe take a shot – there was a run option and a pass option on the play and we chose the run option when maybe we could have thrown one or two of them.”



