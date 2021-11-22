Longo Bateman Talk Wofford & Look Ahead To NC State

Here are the full videos of their pressers and some notes and pulled quotes from what they had to say.

They discussed some observations from the win over Wofford, the performances of Drake Maye and Jacolby Criswell, and looked ahead to the matchup against the Wolfpack.

*Jacolby Criswell and Drake Maye got a chance to see significant playing time last Saturday against Wofford. Criswell played 38 snaps and the entire first half, completing 11 of 19 pass attempts for 125 yards, plus he ran the ball five times for 66 yards and a score. Maye played the second half while recording 33 snaps. He was 7pfor-9 with 89 yards, and a touchdown, plus he ran the ball four times for 42 yards.

While neither quarterback had a perfect performance, Longo thinks there is a lot to be excited about for both signal callers.

“Probably the toughest part of playing this position is the mental part of it,” Longo explained. “We recruit these guys because we know they have the athletic ability to do all the things that we need them to do. I think the biggest challenge for them is learning the system. It’s one thing to be able to explain it, and draw it on the board and talk about it on film. It’s a whole other thing to be able to make it translate on the field, and execute and watch the game plan come to life.

“Both of those guys did that this weekend so I was very, very pleased. I’d probably have about two plays I’d want back with both of them, and they would probably tell you the same thing. Outside of that, we made some great decisions, they did a good job getting into the rhythm of the offense both in the first half with Jacolby Criswell and in the second half with Drake Maye I was very pleased at the end of the day with their production and their decision making.”





*Throughout his career quarterback, Sam Howell has played 2,492 snaps for the Tar Heels. Howell has been the only starting quarterback UNC has known for the past three seasons. So not seeing number seven taking the first snap was not only weird for the fans but also odd for Howell.

“I asked him ‘how does it feel standing on the sideline,’ Longo said. “And that was about halfway through the second quarter, and he said what you said it’s just weird. He started every game here for three years. He’s never even been on the sideline in street clothes, he’s never been on the sideline with no helmet. He was there as a bystander, and he didn’t like it. I think he was uncomfortable. I think he was frustrated he couldn’t be out there running the offense.

“He did put that aside and did all the things I talked about in regards to helping the quarterbacks. He took the right approach, he’s extremely competitive. I’m sure he looked out on the field and said I would’ve checked this or done that. I know he’s hungry to get back on the field this week so hopefully, it serves to feed his desire to get back out there and compete like he always does.”





*Allowing 4.8 yards per play, NC State ranks top twenty in the country in total defense. Longo knows his unit needs to be prepared for a physical match-up to avoid a disappointing performance.

“It’s a huge challenge because not only they’re good at linebacker, but they are exceptional upfront,” he said. “And they have a lot of guys who are back. These guys play, right now in rhythm, they play instinctively, they’re playing fast and they are very, very physical. They look like they are having fun playing football.

“You can tell, you can see it, one of the coaches said that to me the other day. You can tell they’re in a rhythm and they are playing good ball and they have a lot of confidence. So we got to match their physicality. I think we have to scheme it up so that we can create some advantages for our guys, and we gotta attack them the same way they are going to attack us. I think it’s going to be a physical ball game Friday night.”