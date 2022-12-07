North Carolina offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Phil Longo is leaving to take the same position at Wisconsin, Longo confirmed to THI on Wednesday evening.

Longo has guided UNC’s offense to a top-15 ranking in each of his four seasons, including coaching the program’s two most prolific quarterbacks of all-time.

“There is no way to depart from a place as special as UNC without it feeling bittersweet,” Longo told THI. “Sometimes it’s just time, and so we are excited as a family to join the Big Ten at the University of Wisconsin.”

In three seasons, Sam Howell completed 63.8 percent of his passes for UNC records 10,283 yards and 92 touchdowns. This season, Drake Maye set a school record passing for 4,115 yards. He also has thrown 35 touchdown passes to just seven interceptions.

In four seasons, Howell and Maye combined to pass for 14,398 yards, 133 touchdowns, against just 30 interceptions.

Carolina’s offense was ranked No. 12 in Longo’s first season averaging 474 yards per game, and it was No. 30 in scoring at 33.1 points.

His second team was No. 5 in total offense averaging 537.5 yards, including No. 11 in rushing and No. 18 in passing. That club set a school record averaging 41.7 points per contest, which was ninth nationally.

In 2021, the Tar Heels were No. 10 in total offense (468.3) and No. 19 in scoring (35.2). This year’s team is No. 15 in total offense (473.6) and No. 23 in scoring (35.0).

Longo developed a relationship with new Badgers Coach Luke Fickell when he interviewed for the OC job at Cincinnati. They have been friends since, and this turned out to be the right time for Longo to make the move.

It makes sense because nobody in the Big Ten is running the air raid offense, and the opportunity to do something new and in that conference is intriguing to Longo.