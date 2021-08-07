Longo Letting Criswell, Maye Decide Who Will Back Up Howell

CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina Coach Mack Brown said at the ACC Kickoff two weeks ago one of the major missions in fall camp was to determine who will be the primary backup to starting quarterback and Heisman Trophy contender Sam Howell.

If Howell can’t go at some point in a game, who would Phil Longo and Brown put on the field? That question still doesn’t have an answer, but that’s what fall camp is for, and it is a serious battle between a pair of gifted athletes, each of whom could eventually be plenty capable of manning the Carolina offense.

Jacolby Criswell is a 6-foot-, 220-pound sophomore from Morrilton, AR, who got a little bit of action last fall, playing 44 snaps and completing three of his four pass attempts for 19 yards and an interception. Drake Maye is the ballyhooed true freshman who flipped from Alabama to the Tar Heels and enrolled in January.

In the spring, Brown said he didn’t want Criswell and Maye to compete with each other, he just wanted them to focus on improving. The competition stuff would come later. That time has arrived, and three practices into fall camp, Longo, UNC’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, is pleased with where both players are at this stage.

“He’s super intelligent,” Longo said about Maye, who is 6-foot-5, 220 pounds and is the younger brother of former UNC basketball player Luke Maye and the son of former Carolina quarterback Mark Maye. “The top three quarterbacks in our room right now – Sam is doing all the progressive things as you would expect the starter to do, Jacolby looks like a guy that’s gone through a whole season and he can make any throw on the field, and mentally he’s in a much better place right now than he was a year ago. Drake is kind of where Jacolby was.

“This is his first year with the system, he’s learning it. But here now in camp, even just in these first three practices, both Jacolby and Drake are doing things mentally that are far beyond where they were in the spring, which tells me they got a lot of good reps and they did a lot of the right mental things to learn the PLPs. Because they wouldn’t be making some of the decisions or doing some of the things right now had they not made some of those advancements in the summertime.