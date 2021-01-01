TarHeelIllustrated - Longo's Message To Howell Is Simple: Stay The Course

CHAPEL HILL – How do you tell a quarterback who has essentially done it all to try and not do it all in the biggest football game of his life? That’s the message Phil Longo has imparted onto Sam Howell all week as North Carolina prepares to face Texas A&M in the Orange Bowl. Howell has passed for 6,993 yards in 24 games as UNC’s quarterback and is just four touchdown passes from becoming the school’s all-time leader. A big game Saturday night versus the No. 5 Aggies and the mark can be all his. Howell has 65 scoring tosses as it stands, 27 of which have come in this COVID-shortened season. The possible top overall selection in the 2022 NFL draft, Howell can carry a team on his shoulders. He can make every throw, every read and his 17 touchdowns versus no interceptions in the fourth quarters of games during his Carolina career speak volumes about his knack for rising to in the biggest moments. And perhaps at no time has UNC needed that from Howell than now. Only that it’s a four-quarter mandate, not a fourth-quarter one. UNC will be without its best wide receiver – the only two-time 1,000-yard receiver in school history – and a pair of All-America running backs. Howell must be huge for the 13th-ranked Tar Heels to have a chance, conventional wisdom suggests.

Howell is four TD passes away from owning UNC's career record. (ACC Media)

However, he scoffs at the notion more rests on his shoulders. “For me, it's nothing different,” Howell said earlier this week. “I'm going to prepare how I'm going to prepare and then just execute the play that (Longo) calls. I'm not going to try to do anything more than I usually do. “I am who I am, and I'll just go out there and play my game.” Longo, UNC’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, said coaches sometimes over-complicate things by trying to install too much one way or the other for a specific game. They can crowd a player’s mind, so simplifying is the preference and in this case is the mission. Granted, UNC Coach Mack Brown acknowledged Monday the staff took an extra day devising a plan for the Aggies once they learned last Saturday that Javonte Williams was also opting out of the Orange Bowl and entering the NFL draft. Previously, the staff was so confident Williams was going to play he took part in a pre-recorded video interview session for the Orange Bowl that was released Wednesday. It was a three-way with linebacker Jeremiah Gemmel and Howell, so the Orange Bowl staff chose to not record a new one swapping out Williams. An odd situation, for sure.

Longo said it's "business as usual" with Howell heading into the Orange Bowl. (ACC Media)