Longo Thrilled To Get What He Wants: 'Elite' QB & OT
CHAPEL HILL – If Phil Longo had things his way, North Carolina would land a top-notch quarterback and offensive lineman in every class.
Pretty much every coach wants that, but Longo and the Tar Heels successfully achieved their mission in the class of 2022 that signed letters of intent last week.
UNC’s 17-member class is ranked No. 9 in the nation, and it’s tied for No. 5 when gauging the per-player average ranking. Topping the class offensively is 5-star tackle Zach Rice, who is the No. 22 overall player in the class and No. 3 at his position. Rice is the top prospect in the Commonwealth of Virginia, too.
Needless to say, Longo, UNC's offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, is thrilled Carolina landed the 6-foot-6, 305-pound Rice.
“It’s a huge signing,” Longo said Monday. “You want to fortify every position. But I’ve always said as much as people ask me to talk in clinics on the passing game or protection or schematic stuff, rarely do I get to talk about the run game because of the words ‘air raid’ all the time.
“And I say that to say this, there is nothing more important, whether we’re running the football or throwing the football, there’s nothing more important in our class every year than the offensive line.”
So, Dre’ Bly and Stacy Searels long ago made Rice a priority. But it was the entire staff that worked in getting Rice’s commitment. Longo’s offense and the requirements for its o-line were a major part of the sales pitch.
Two things stand out when Longo is looking to fill out a class for his scheme. And it in some respects begins with securing a 5-star talent such as Rice.
“My first two priorities every year are getting in the offensive line that we need to do the things that we want to do, and finding an elite quarterback,” Longo said. “I don’t think that’s rocket science; that’s nothing people don’t know. The o-line is a much greater priority in my mind with regard to our offense’s success than I think people think.
“Second only to maybe finding that elite quarterback, that’s the top priority for us offensively is bringing in guys like Zach Rice in.”
Longo landed that quarterback, too.
Conner Harrell is a 3-star quarterback from Alabaster, AL, whom many believe is flying well under the radar within the recruiting circles. He led Thomson High School to consecutive state championships at the highest level in Alabama, plus he is a genuinely smart dude.
At 6-foot-1 and 190 pounds, Harrell is already on campus taking part in some pre-bowl practices, as allowed now by the NCAA. Once an athlete completes their high school course work and is signed, they can take part in bowl workouts.
As Longo was discussing Harrell on Monday, the newbie QB and record-setter Sam Howell were throwing together inside the practice facility.
“What I like about Conner is the same thing I like about our class,” Longo said. “It’s an elite class and Conner… is here for the bowl practices. He just came off a 24-1 run the last two years – two state championships. He’s unique in that he’s a very, very talented passer. Easily, the day he stepped in the room Sunday, he’s one of the better athletes in that room from a running standpoint. And he’s the valedictorian of his class.
“He’s shown that he can handle success on the field and success in the classroom, and he’s a really well-rounded and high-character kid. He’s an outstanding addition to the quarterback room here.”
Harrell is the No. 10 dual-threat quarterback in the nation and No. 29 overall prospect in Alabama.
Obviously, Harrell will be an early enrollee and on campus for classes early next month. Rice is enrolling in January, too.