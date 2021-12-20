Longo Thrilled To Get What He Wants: 'Elite' QB & OT

CHAPEL HILL – If Phil Longo had things his way, North Carolina would land a top-notch quarterback and offensive lineman in every class.

Pretty much every coach wants that, but Longo and the Tar Heels successfully achieved their mission in the class of 2022 that signed letters of intent last week.

UNC’s 17-member class is ranked No. 9 in the nation, and it’s tied for No. 5 when gauging the per-player average ranking. Topping the class offensively is 5-star tackle Zach Rice, who is the No. 22 overall player in the class and No. 3 at his position. Rice is the top prospect in the Commonwealth of Virginia, too.

Needless to say, Longo, UNC's offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, is thrilled Carolina landed the 6-foot-6, 305-pound Rice.

“It’s a huge signing,” Longo said Monday. “You want to fortify every position. But I’ve always said as much as people ask me to talk in clinics on the passing game or protection or schematic stuff, rarely do I get to talk about the run game because of the words ‘air raid’ all the time.

“And I say that to say this, there is nothing more important, whether we’re running the football or throwing the football, there’s nothing more important in our class every year than the offensive line.”