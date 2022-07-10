 TarHeelIllustrated - Looking Ahead: Caleb Love
Looking Ahead: Caleb Love

Caleb Love week is here, as we dive into the junior guard's overall game while looking ahead to this winter.
Caleb Love week is here, as we dive into the junior guard's overall game while looking ahead to this winter.
THI’s annual series taking a look at the Tar Heels for the coming season continues.

In addition to this piece, Wednesday we will run his five best games from last season what they mean, and Friday we will post a podcast discussing Caleb Love’s game while looking ahead.

Love was inconsistent at times this past season, but he also repeatedly came up huge at crunch showing a knack for stepping up at the right time, including in big games on the grandest stages.

