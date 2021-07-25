Looking Ahead: Dawson Garcia

THI’s annual series taking a look at individual Tar Heels as we gear toward the coming season continues. It must be noted that North Carolina added two freshmen and three transfers to the roster. This will be Hubert Davis' first season at the helm of the Tar Heels. Today, we look at sophomore forward Dawson Garcia: It appeared that Hubert Davis’ team was in place for the coming season until Dawson Garcia hit the transfer portal a few of weeks ago. He kept his name in the NBA draft until nearly the last minute, but all indications were that he was not going that route, he would find a new school instead. A change in the coaching staff at Marquette and a desire for something different led Garcia to the portal and he quickly went through the process visiting UNC, Illinois, and Arizona. THI’s well-placed sources had it as a Carolina-Illinois battle all along and it the end it was. THI learned a couple of days before the announcement Garcia was going to pledge for Davis and the Tar Heels, which was an obvious boon to the Tar Heels' fortunes. As a freshman last season at Marquette, Garcia led the Golden Eagles in scoring with 13.0 points per game and rebounding at 6.6 per contest. He attempted 106 free throws, converting 78.3 percent. By landing Garcia, UNC got a big man it still needed, thus relieving some pressure on Armando Bacot as the lone true big. Brady Mankek can handle some big-man roles, but he's more confortable on the perimeter offensively. And while the 6-foot-11 Garcia can occupy space in the paint on both ends of the floor, he is also comfortable playing away from the basket.

Dawson Garcia's length in the paint will help UNC on defense. (USA Today)

His ability to shoot three-pointers (26 made last season) while also using the dribble to create shots (see the UNC game in February) make him the perfect fit for how Davis envisions the Tar Heels playing this season and beyond. “We recruited Dawson in high school because we thought he’d be a perfect fit here,” Davis said in a release by the school announcing the signing of Garcia. “He’s talented and versatile, has size and athleticism and can be dominant on both ends of the floor. He can score at the rim, he rebounds, shoots the three and runs the floor. He has the prototype of skills of today’s big men. “I don’t think people understand how good he can be defensively. In high school he was one of the few players I watched who could guard all five positions.” At 235 pounds, Garcia possesses a unique ability to bang down low while also move from the perimeter toward the lane. A lefthander, he is strong going to his left, uses his body well to create separation from defenders, and has a nice touch off his fingertips. Garcia made the Big East All-Freshman team last season. His high scoring game was 28 points in a loss at Villanova and his high effort on the glass was 13 boards in a win at Georgetown. In an upset win over the Tar Heels at the Smith Center, Garcia scored 24 points and grabbed 11 rebounds.

Roy Williams recruited Dawson Garcia and later watched him scorch the Tar Heels. (GoMarquette.com)

He was 9-for-13 from the floor that night, including 1-for-4 from the perimeter, plus he hit all five of his free throw attempts. Garcia even handed out a pair of assists against the Heels. "Dawson was a man tonight,” then-Marquette Coach Steve Wojciechowski said following the game. “I've been around a lot of freshmen that have played in the Dean Dome that have not come anywhere close to what he did tonight." For the season, Garcia shot 48 percent from the floor, including 35.6 percent from three-point range. He scored 15-plus points in a game 10 times last season, 18-plus nine times, and was at 20 or more points in six contests. Garcia pulled down eight-plus rebounds in 10 games and was at 10 or more in five contests. The Prior Lake, MN, native was the Big East Freshman of the Week three times. A former McDonald’s All-America, Garcia has been a workout partner with UNC sophomore guard Kerwin Walton, so he wasn’t a total stranger when he got to Chapel Hill. That is important given the late date he arrived.

Reason For Optimism

Davis added someone who could be one of the team’s top three players, a player with significant high-end potential, and one who elevates the Tar Heels from maybe a top 15 club into the top 10. Whether or not Garcia starts ahead of Brady Manek or even with Manek and Bacot remains to be seen and really isn’t that important, what does matter is he should fit in with that the Heels do and make them a much better team. The two best gets for UNC among all players that entered the portal were Manek and Garcia, with Garcia maybe topping the list. He will help Carolina in a big way.

2021-2022 Projection