Looking Ahead: Justin McKoy

THI’s annual series taking a look at North Carolina Tar Heels returning for next season continues. It must be noted that UNC brought in two signees for the class of 2021 that joined the program in June. This coming season will also be the first for Hubert Davis at the helm of the Tar Heels. Today, we look at junior forward Justin McKoy: Perhaps Justin McKoy would select North Carolina out of high school instead of Virginia if he could do it all over again. He went for the Wahoos out of Panther Creek High School in Cary, NC, which is about 20 miles east of Chapel Hill, but after two seasons in Tony Bennett’s program, McKoy wanted to return home. So, he transferred to UNC. McKoy played 298 minutes in 31 games in two seasons at UVA, appearing in 19 games last season while starting four times. He shot 48.3 percent from the field, including 33.3 percent (3-for-9) from three-point range. He averaged 3.5 points and 3.3 rebounds per contest for the season. At 6-foot-8 and 215 pounds, McKoy did not really find a good fit in Charlottesville, but with Hubert Davis changing things some at Carolina, the move made sense for McKoy and for the Tar Heels.

Justin McKoy started four of the 19 games he played last season at Virginia. (USA Today)

"Coach Davis talked about being able to utilize me as a hybrid three/four, mainly like a stretch four where I would be able to take advantage of mismatches where I'm quicker than bigs and can stretch the floor by shooting the ball,” McKoy told THI after he committed to UNC. “But I can also take smaller guys inside and go get an easy bucket." He was 28-for-58 from the floor last season for the Cavaliers and handed out 10 assists against 10 turnovers. He played 11 or more minutes in 10 of the 19 games in which he appeared, with a high of 22 minutes versus Towson followed by 21 minutes in a win over Miami on March 1. In fact, McKoy averaged 17 minutes over the last four games he played at Virginia, including an ACC Tournament loss to Syracuse, totaling 18 points and grabbing 18 rebounds in the stretch. But McKoy missed the NCAA Tournament game versus Ohio University because he tested positive for COVID-19. McKoy scored in double figures once last season, netting 11 points in a surprising early loss to San Francisco on a neutral floor. He had eight points and six boards in the previously noted win over the Hurricanes, went for six and six in a win at Notre Dame, and had four and six in a big win at Louisville late in the regular season. His three-pointers came versus San Francisco, against Gonzaga on a neutral floor, and in a lopsided loss at Florida State. He grabbed five or more rebounds in seven contests, five times finishing with six.

The lone game McKoy got into versus the Tar Heels as a Cavalier came in his freshman season. He played 17 minutes scoring four points (all on free throws), grabbing five rebounds, and registering a steal in a December victory over Carolina. Following UNC receiving his signed letter of intent, the program put out a release noting McKoy was officially a Tar Heel. The release included a statement from Davis. “I’ve always wanted a player like Justin,” he said. “He’s a versatile four, someone who can play small and power forward. When we scout other teams, that has been one type of player that has caused us problems. A player who can post up a smaller guy or take a bigger defender out on the perimeter and drive or shoot. “Defensively, Justin has the ability to switch all ball screens, is a great rebounder and plays with tremendous effort. I will never have to coach effort with him. I think he’s a great player, but an even better kid. He loves to work hard, cares about people and about being a great teammate and he loves his family. His parents have always been Tar Heel fans, and this is a place where he wants to be.” McKoy's strengths are rebounding, energy, toughness, and he finishes well around the basket. Some of his best stretches at UVA last season came during important parts of games, and often in the second half.

Reason For Optimism:

McKoy had some quality moments at UVA, so he can clearly play. Wahoos coach Tony Bennett often spoke about McKoy's future as being very positive. But getting a new start with UNC and giving the Tar Heels something they need means he will be a part of the rotation and could blossom in a different system. He can rebound, which some might worry about with the Heels going to more of a spread look, and he can defend. Those are two things every team needs.

2021-22 Projection: