Looking Ahead: Leaky Black
THI’s annual series taking a look ahead at the Tar Heels expected to return next season is here.
It must be noted that UNC has already six signed prospects coming in, four of whom were McDonald’s All-Americas.
Today, we look at rising junior Leaky Black:
Getting a full gauge of Black’s game is still a challenge considering he battled a variety of ailments all season, going back to the start of practice in late September, and was mostly hampered by a turf toe injury that was never 100 percent.
Yet, the 6-foot-8 sophomore battled through and never gave an obvious appearance on the court or when dealing with him after games that he was severely affected by the injuries. He didn’t make excuses even when he was playing four different positions, including power forward, which Black admitted was a bit uncomfortable at first.
He started at the point, the two guard, small forward and even a game at the four spot. Black averaged 6.5 points, shooting 35.9 percent from the field, and 5.0 rebounds. He struggled from the field converting just 16-for-63 (25.4 percent) from 3-point range, was 32-for-46 (69.6 percent) from the free throw line, handed out 84 assists, turned over the ball 56 times, registered 40 steals and 25 blocked shots.
Black missed one game due to an injury but finished the season second on the team having played 950 minutes and started 31 of the 32 games he played.
Black scored in double figures just four times on the season, but four times totaled nine points and five times scored eight points. His first double-digit game in his 16th game of the season, a double-overtime loss at Virginia Tech. So as Black was a bit healthier his production went up over the second half of the season.
Reason For Optimism: Black is a smart player whose confidence may have taken a hit during this past season. He can do a lot of things well at times, but needs to elevate each area and become consistent at each, as well. Black is a team-guy first and will do whatever Roy Williams asks, but he also has another couple of levels in his game that haven’t been tapped yet, and with a great offseason, he’ll at least climb to the next level for himself. Black doesn’t need to be a start, but he does need to consistently deliver on both ends of the floor and must be more of a perimeter shooting threat.
Projection: Black didn’t play at lot as a freshman, courtesy of an injury in late January, so he didn’t have as much to go on last summer than he will this summer. Expect considerable improvement from Black with his handle, decision making (quicker, trusting himself more), and his shot, which needs work. UNC fans will see a better all-around version of Black next season, which will be needed on a team loaded with plenty of high-end young talent.