THI’s annual series taking a look ahead at the Tar Heels expected to return next season is here. It must be noted that UNC has already six signed prospects coming in, four of whom were McDonald’s All-Americas. Today, we look at rising junior Leaky Black: Getting a full gauge of Black’s game is still a challenge considering he battled a variety of ailments all season, going back to the start of practice in late September, and was mostly hampered by a turf toe injury that was never 100 percent. Yet, the 6-foot-8 sophomore battled through and never gave an obvious appearance on the court or when dealing with him after games that he was severely affected by the injuries. He didn’t make excuses even when he was playing four different positions, including power forward, which Black admitted was a bit uncomfortable at first.

Black started at four different positions, including four games at point guard. (Jacob Turner, THI)

He started at the point, the two guard, small forward and even a game at the four spot. Black averaged 6.5 points, shooting 35.9 percent from the field, and 5.0 rebounds. He struggled from the field converting just 16-for-63 (25.4 percent) from 3-point range, was 32-for-46 (69.6 percent) from the free throw line, handed out 84 assists, turned over the ball 56 times, registered 40 steals and 25 blocked shots. Black missed one game due to an injury but finished the season second on the team having played 950 minutes and started 31 of the 32 games he played. Black scored in double figures just four times on the season, but four times totaled nine points and five times scored eight points. His first double-digit game in his 16th game of the season, a double-overtime loss at Virginia Tech. So as Black was a bit healthier his production went up over the second half of the season.



Black was second on the team with 950 minutes played. (Jenna Miller, THI)