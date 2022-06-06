THI’s annual series taking a look at the Tar Heels returning for the coming season is back, and this week we will focus on junior guard RJ Davis.

On tap in addition to this piece, Wednesday we will run his five best games from last season what they mean, and Friday we will post a podcast discussing Davis’ game while looking ahead.

RJ Davis’ best scoring, assist, and rebounding games all occurred during North Carolina’s six-game run in the NCAA Tournament culminating with their three-point loss to Kansas in the national championship game. Perhaps a bit unheralded, Davis eventually turned into the Tar Heels’ engine.



